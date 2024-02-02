Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,959,170,000 after buying an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,776,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,683,961,000 after buying an additional 217,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411,396. The company has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

