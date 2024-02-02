Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $37.58

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.58, but opened at $39.08. Pinterest shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 2,526,910 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Pinterest Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,062.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,187. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

