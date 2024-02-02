Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $228.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.40. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.