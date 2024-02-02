Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Gap Up to $177.34

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $177.34, but opened at $189.00. Piper Sandler Companies shares last traded at $188.12, with a volume of 25,534 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.09 and a 200 day moving average of $161.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

