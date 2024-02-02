Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Gap Up to $177.34

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $177.34, but opened at $189.00. Piper Sandler Companies shares last traded at $188.12, with a volume of 25,534 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,209,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after buying an additional 125,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.