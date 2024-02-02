Piper Sandler Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $205.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMZN. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $159.28 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $161.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,964,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

