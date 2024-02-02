Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $99.11 and last traded at $98.72, with a volume of 207414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.82.

The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,498.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Post by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $61,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

