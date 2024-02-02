PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

PPX Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$12.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

