Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Vertex by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 253,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $6,714,791.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,403,233 shares in the company, valued at $143,131,642.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 253,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $6,714,791.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,403,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,131,642.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,761,473 shares of company stock worth $71,994,150. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Stock Performance

Vertex stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. Research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

