Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Herc were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 51.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Herc by 5.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Herc by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp cut shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Herc’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

