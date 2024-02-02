Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $181.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.65. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $198.35. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 108.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

