Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Palomar were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $59.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.15.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $96,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,777. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

