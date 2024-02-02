Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

