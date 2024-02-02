Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $198,000 Holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,321 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bowlero by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Bowlero by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,330,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bowlero by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Bowlero by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,827,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

