Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $358,000 Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,366 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.11% of Latham Group worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Latham Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Latham Group Trading Up 0.8 %

SWIM stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.03. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Latham Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.