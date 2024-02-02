Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $866,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HDB. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.