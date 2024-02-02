Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in InMode were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

