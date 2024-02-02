Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $300,000 Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WING. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $287.59 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $288.38. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.20.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

