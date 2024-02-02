Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 3.6 %

CHEF stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $881.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

