Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 16,402 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,402 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROAD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 159.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 99,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,840,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROAD stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.64. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

