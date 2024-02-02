Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 2,946 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 92,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 941,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,950,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,758,960. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $105.25 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $66.52 and a one year high of $113.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

