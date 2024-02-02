Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 4,948 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $104.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FND shares. Citigroup cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

