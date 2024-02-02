Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 99,242 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,242 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Hayward were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hayward by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Hayward by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hayward by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Hayward Stock Up 1.0 %

Hayward stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

