Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,838,000 after acquiring an additional 299,626 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,651,000 after acquiring an additional 428,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average of $102.39. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

