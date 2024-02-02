Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,921,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Perrigo by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at $245,929.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at $245,929.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

PRGO stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

