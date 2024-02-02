Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 34,835 shares.The stock last traded at $48.94 and had previously closed at $48.69.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1814 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

