Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 34,835 shares.The stock last traded at $48.94 and had previously closed at $48.69.
The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1814 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
