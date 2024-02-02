PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Given New C$5.74 Price Target at National Bankshares

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.74 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
PRV.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.10.
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
