ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

