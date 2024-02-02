ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,158 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $28,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,554 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

