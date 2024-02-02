ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 1,615,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,091,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,864,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,489,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

