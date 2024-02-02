Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 14.0 %

PTGX opened at $28.52 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 73,283 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,007,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.