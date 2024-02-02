Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PIM opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

