Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:PIM opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
