Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Boosted by Analyst

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,980,000 after acquiring an additional 235,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 544,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.