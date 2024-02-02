Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sanmina Co. Increased by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sanmina in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Sanmina’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sanmina’s FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

SANM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $60.03 on Friday. Sanmina has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.15. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 47,550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 486,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after buying an additional 98,264 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Sanmina by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sanmina by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

