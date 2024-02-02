Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Issued By Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$85.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.30 million. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 38.30%.

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.31. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.54 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

