Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $62.27 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

