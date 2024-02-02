Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 9,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 257.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

