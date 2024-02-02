Qsemble Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,593,271. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.