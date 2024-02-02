Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $627,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $110.79 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

