Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $647,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after buying an additional 368,601 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 47,280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $12,439,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $18,791,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $77,107,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE WH opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
