Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $595,000 Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $31.82 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.