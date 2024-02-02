Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 2,600 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

