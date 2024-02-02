Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $74.81 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $75.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

