Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 23,300 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

