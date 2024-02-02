Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,200 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in TriNet Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

TriNet Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average is $112.10. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $35,407.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,096,225.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,429 shares of company stock worth $1,996,592 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.