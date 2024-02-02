Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $738,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.