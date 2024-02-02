Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $802,000 Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after buying an additional 1,613,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 2,799,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,722,000 after purchasing an additional 300,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,708,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,361,000 after purchasing an additional 402,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of SIX opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

