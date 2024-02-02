Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $986,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $1,239,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,455,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.0 %

SITE opened at $159.17 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.19. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

