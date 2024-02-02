QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $141.47. 4,834,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,368,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average of $124.25. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 39.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

