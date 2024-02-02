Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on February 14th

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 4th.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
